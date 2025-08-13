The Initiative: Angelina Jolie reunites with Doug Liman for a new action spy film

It’s been a while since Angelina Jolie dabbled in the action genre. The former Tomb Raider was recently seen in last year’s dramatic biopic, Maria. Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the film and praised Jolie as one of the best parts, as he outlined in his review, “Angelina Jolie’s performance is stunning in its restraint as the actress conveys a remarkable range of emotions, even as her character barely controls her mental and physical deterioration. The film’s final scene is heartbreakingly powerful, something I wish I could say about the entire film.” Before that, Jolie became part of the MCU in The Eternals and starred in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan‘s last film, Those Who Wish Me Dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie is ready to get back in ass-kicking mode with The Initiative — an action spy thriller that will reunite her with her Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman. The project package also includes action writer F. Scott Frazier and Universal had just won the bidding war on it. Per Deadline, “Described as a ‘Training Day set in the world spycraft,’ the story would see Jolie playing a rogue master spy named Bright who works outside the lines (because sometimes you need someone bad to bring down people who are even worse, as the movies have taught us). When a new agent named Charlie joins Bright’s team, he soon finds himself in situations where he isn’t sure whether his new boss is trying to kill him or simply is willing to do whatever is necessary to protect the free world.”

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are on board as producers, representing RK Films. RK Films has a history of working with Jolie on her Disney Maleficent movies. The studio has also produced for such projects like the Netflix hit, Damsel, and the raunchy rom-com, Anyone But You. The filmmakers and the studio are hoping to get the project started quickly with filming ideally starting in the first quarter of next year. Executive VP of production development, Jay Polidoro, and director of development, Tony Ducret, will both be overseeing the production of the film.