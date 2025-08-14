Hack the planet! Hackers gets a new 30th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray

Hackers is perhaps one of the most 90s movies ever as it takes tech-punk aesthetic and computer techno-babble into overdrive. No matter how strange or dated it is, though, it’s still a lot of fun to a cult audience (me included). Not to mention, this movie served as the introduction to Angelina Jolie for a lot of viewers. Blu-ray.com is announcing the release of the new 30th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray of Hackers from 88 Films. So, first of all — yes, this is a UK release. However, the 4K Blu-ray is region-free for domestic collectors. But unfortunately, the 2K Blu-ray is only Region B.
The new physical media release is set to hit retailers on September 22.
The description reads: “A perfect time-capsule of its era, Hackers is a movie that manages to bring together a cast who were all on the verge of stardom and created a cult favorite. Dade (Jonny Lee Miller), Kate (Angelina Jolie), and Cereal (Matthew Lillard) are a cool, tech-savvy set of “Hackers” who stumble across a criminal plan which is designed to use a computer virus to capsize a fleet of oil tankers. Will this crack team of nerds stop the disaster? With a cool, cyber-smart script and a magnificent electronic score, this is a cool film that plays like a natural successor to the 1983 computer thriller War Games.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE
- BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK, plus DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 tracks
- NEW The Keyboard Cowboys: A Look Back At Hackers – Interviews With Director Iain Softley, Cast Members Fisher Stevens, Matthew Lillard And Penn Jillette, Costume Designer Roger Burton, Visual Effects Artist Peter Chiang, And More!
- Audio Commentary by Director Iain Softley and Film Critic Mark Kermode
- Original Trailer
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature
- Double-sided poster including new and original artwork
- Postcards featuring a selection of stills
- O-ring rigid slipcase featuring art by Sean Longmore
- 4K BLU-RAY: REGION-FREE/BLU-RAY: REGION-B “LOCKED”
- Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Audio
TBA
- Subtitles
None
- Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-50)
- Packaging
Slipbox
Reversible cover
- Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region B (A, C untested)