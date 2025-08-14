Hack the planet! Hackers gets a new 30th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray

Hackers is perhaps one of the most 90s movies ever as it takes tech-punk aesthetic and computer techno-babble into overdrive. No matter how strange or dated it is, though, it’s still a lot of fun to a cult audience (me included). Not to mention, this movie served as the introduction to Angelina Jolie for a lot of viewers. Blu-ray.com is announcing the release of the new 30th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray of Hackers from 88 Films. So, first of all — yes, this is a UK release. However, the 4K Blu-ray is region-free for domestic collectors. But unfortunately, the 2K Blu-ray is only Region B.

The new physical media release is set to hit retailers on September 22.

The description reads: “A perfect time-capsule of its era, Hackers is a movie that manages to bring together a cast who were all on the verge of stardom and created a cult favorite. Dade (Jonny Lee Miller), Kate (Angelina Jolie), and Cereal (Matthew Lillard) are a cool, tech-savvy set of “Hackers” who stumble across a criminal plan which is designed to use a computer virus to capsize a fleet of oil tankers. Will this crack team of nerds stop the disaster? With a cool, cyber-smart script and a magnificent electronic score, this is a cool film that plays like a natural successor to the 1983 computer thriller War Games.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK , plus DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 tracks

NEW The Keyboard Cowboys: A Look Back At Hackers – Interviews With Director Iain Softley, Cast Members Fisher Stevens, Matthew Lillard And Penn Jillette, Costume Designer Roger Burton, Visual Effects Artist Peter Chiang, And More!

The Keyboard Cowboys: A Look Back At Hackers – Interviews With Director Iain Softley, Cast Members Fisher Stevens, Matthew Lillard And Penn Jillette, Costume Designer Roger Burton, Visual Effects Artist Peter Chiang, And More! Audio Commentary by Director Iain Softley and Film Critic Mark Kermode

Original Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Double-sided poster including new and original artwork

Postcards featuring a selection of stills

O-ring rigid slipcase featuring art by Sean Longmore

4K BLU-RAY: REGION-FREE/BLU-RAY: REGION-B “LOCKED”