Russell Crowe will return to the Roman Empire for the Will Eubank-directed action film The Last Druid

Russell Crowe to return to the Roman Empire to defend his home from a Emperor in Will Eubanks’ The Last Druid

Russell Crowe is ready to get fitted for gilded armor again after signing on for The Last Druid, an upcoming action film set in his old stomping grounds, the Roman Empire. It’s been 25 years since Crowe took up his sword and shield for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. Still, that won’t keep him from exploring a time of blood, sand, and violence.

Underwater director Will Eubank will direct The Last Druid from a script by Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank. Filming will commence next year. According to Deadline, The Last Druid depicts “how an Emperor discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia. A peaceful Celtic elder (Crowe) must take up arms to protect his family and people from annihilation.”

Emperors, man. Why are they always looking to take what isn’t theirs? Imposing your will on innocent people and overtaking territory is a great way to end up on somebody’s s**t list. Here’s hoping Crowe’s character gives the invaders what for and teaches anyone else looking to claim their land.

“This one was exceptionally well received by the international distributors who were fired up at the idea of Russell in this role and responded enthusiastically to the screenplay’sscreenplay’s skillful marriage of action and heart,” said AGC’s Stuart Ford.

Before Russell Crowe prepares for war in The Last Druid, he stars as Nikolai Kravinoff in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. The upcoming superhero action film explores Kraven’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) complex relationship with his ruthless father (Crowe), who starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the most excellent hunter in the world but also one of its most feared. Fred Hechinger also stars, with Ariana DeBose playing Calypso, Christopher Abbott as The Foreigner, and Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich, The Rhino.

If you have yet to see 2020’s Underwater, I highly recommend it. It’s an intense and action-packed creature feature that never stops from the moment it starts with the destruction of a facility in the murky ocean depths.