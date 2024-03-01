The Last of Us: Season 2 adds Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord to the cast

After the star-studded additions to the next season of The Last of Us, the HBO show has cast more of the video game characters for the series.

The filming of the anticipated second season of HBO’s hit series, The Last of Us, is currently underway. The Last of Us had recently made big casting announcements, such as adding Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson, Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina and Catherine O’Hara in an unspecified role. Merced recently spoke of her experience starting filming, “Craig Mazin is one of the most brilliant people, actually, I think, a genius. I’m sure if they did the test, they would find out that it’s true. And he’s just has a way of bringing these characters to life that no one could ever just come up with in such a short amount of time. I love him. He’s amazing.“

Deadline now brings us some new names that have been added to this season. The HBO show has now cast Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Ariela Barer (How To Blow Up a Pipeline), Tati Gabrielle (You) and Spencer Lord (Riverdale).

“Ramirez will play Manny, a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.

Barer portrays Mel., a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.

Gabrielle is Nora, a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.

Lord plays Owen, a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”

In the last season of the HBO series, Pedro Pascal played Joel, who is “tormented by past trauma and failure. He must trek across a pandemic-ravaged America, all the while protecting a girl who represents the last hope of humanity”. He was joined in the cast by Bella Ramsey as Ellie, “an orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged planet and who struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging… as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world”. Both are set to return for season two, with Kaitlyn Dever officially joining the cast as the pivotal new character, Abby. The Last of Us Season 2 is set to debut on HBO in 2025.