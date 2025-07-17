The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled after financial concerns

CBS has cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but it won’t be an immediate axe. The long-running late-night talk show will end in May 2026. The network says the decision isn’t a reflection on Colbert’s performance, but is purely a financial one. There are also no plans to replace Colbert, as CBS says it will retire the franchise upon the final show.

“ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season, ” said George Cheeks, Amy Reisenbach, and David Stapf in a joint statement. “ We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount. “

The statement continued, “ Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist. The accomplishments of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ are memorable and significant in performance, quality and stature. With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers. “

Colbert broke the news during the taping of Thursday’s episode. “ Before we start the show, I want to let you know something I found out just last night, ” he said. “ Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending ‘The Late Show’ in May. ” In response to boos from the audience, Colbert added, “ Yeah, I share your feelings. “



He continued, “ It’s not just the end of our show, it’s the end of ‘The Late Show’ on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And of course I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night. “

It really will be the end of an era. The show began when CBS was able to sign David Letterman to a lucrative new contract after the comedian had been passed over as the new host of The Tonight Show. The Late Show with David Letterman premiered in 1993, and Letterman hosted the show until his retirement in 2015 with 4214 episodes under his belt. Stephen Colbert took over just a few months later, with the show later soaring to new heights as it became the highest-rated American late-night talk show for nine straight seasons.