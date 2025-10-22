The Mitchells vs. The Machines 2 in the works from Sony Pictures

The Mitchells vs. The Machines 2 is in the works. Variety reports that Sony Pictures Animation is developing a sequel to the acclaimed 2021 animated movie, with Guillermo Martinez and JP Sans signing on to direct. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are writing the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the original movie revolves around an everyday family’s struggle to connect with each other while technology rises up around the world. Katie (Abbi Jacobson) is a creative type who gets accepted into her dream film school, and her family — technophobic father, Rick (Danny McBride), overly sweet mother, Linda (Maya Rudolph), and hyperactive younger brother, Aaron (Mike Rianda) — drive her across the country as one last bonding experience. However, a rogue AI kicks off a global uprising of robots against humanity, and it’s up to the Mitchells to save the day.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which was formerly known as Connected, was originally slated to hit theaters in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed the animated film and the distribution rights were later picked up by Netflix for somewhere over $110 million. It became a big success on the streaming service, with audiences and critics praising its humour, heart, and stylish animation. Netflix will distribute the sequel as part of a licensing agreement with Sony, and the two studios are planning a “ more collaborative partnership ” this time around.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will produce through their company, Lord Miller, with Kurt Albrecht producing for Sony Pictures Animation.

In his review of the original movie, our own Matt Rooney said that while the film “ doesn’t quite enrapture on a narrative level as it does a sensory one, there’s nothing the movie is truly lacking. The heart and tenderness are always there right alongside the pure mania of the visuals and action, with an often strange sense of humor that makes it all the more lovable. In fact, it’s such a fun time it’s shame that, due to the COVID pandemic, that the movie had to skirt a major theatrical release and be sold off to Netflix, meaning most people will be seeing it at home. “

Are you looking forward to The Mitchells vs. The Machines 2?