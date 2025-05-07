The Naked Gun: Pamela Anderson goes femme fatale in first look at her character

Fresh off acclaim for her electrifying turn in The Last Showgirl, Pamela Anderson takes a sharp comedic turn in her next role: The Naked Gun. The actress spoke with Entertainment Weekly to tease her character, who appears to be a classic femme fatale. The character is named Beth, and she comes to the Police Squad for help after her brother is murdered.

EW also dropped the first look at Pamela Anderson in The Naked Gun, which you can check out below.

Anderson stars opposite Liam Neeson, who plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character. She loved working with Neeson, saying their “ chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another. ” She went on to call Neeson “ mysterious, ” “ inspiring, ” and a “ true gentleman, ” and she said that working with him was “ electric in a way. “

She would also leave Neeson baked treats in his dressing room, such as sourdough bread, cookies, or muffins. “ We had many dinners out with the cast, ” she added. “ I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’ during filming. “

As for The Naked Gun, Anderson said, “ I’m hoping people love it. We had so much fun making it. I think it’s timely for a beloved comedy like this. I’m a fan of the originals. As Liam says, ‘We could all use a good giggle.’ I pray we do more. “