IMAX & Cinemark partner to bring 70MM projection and other upgrades for screenings of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Everyone knows Christopher Nolan is a big deal. When he’s ready to drop a new feature film, other studios move out of the way. Apparently, some theater owners even agree to outfit their cinemas with special equipment to ensure that Nolan’s movies generate the desired amount of juice. Such is the case with IMAX and Cinemark, who will partner for the upcoming release of Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey.

According to reports, IMAX and Cinemark have reached a deal to install new equipment or make significant upgrades to 17 theaters across the United States and South America. The partnership comes at a time when theaters hope to give audiences more bang for their buck with films like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Nolan’s The Odyssey, all of which are set to release in 2026. It’s also worth noting that The Odyssey is the first movie to shoot entirely in IMAX, so buy your tickets accordingly.

Per the agreement, four new IMAX with Laser systems will be added in the U.S., and another in South America will be “actively explored.” Additionally, 12 systems will be upgraded to IMAX with Laser, making Cinemark’s entire footprint capable of using the format.

Additionally, three IMAX 70mm projection systems will go live in Cinemark Seven Bridges in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge, as well as sites in Colorado Springs, CO, and Rochester, NY. All three locations are set to be operational before The Odyssey’s release on July 17.

“Cinemark expanding its commitment to the very best of what IMAX has to offer – both IMAX with Laser and IMAX 70mm film — underscores the value we’re delivering for our exhibition partners in today’s marketplace,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said.

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble added, “Upgrading our IMAX locations to IMAX with Laser and activating additional 70mm film systems further expands and enhances the immersive options we off our guests. These upgrades reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, differentiated experiences that drive greater value perception, loyalty, and frequency across all types of films.”

Imagine being so special that theaters upgrade their equipment to host your film. That’s quite the feather in Christopher Nolan’s cap.

Do you plan to see The Odyssey in IMAX theaters next year? Let us know in the comments section below.