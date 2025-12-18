A new poster for the Christopher Nolan epic, The Odyssey, has been released

A preview of The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan‘s new epic The Odyssey doesn’t release until next summer (July 17, 2026, to be exact), but a special preview of the film was seen in theatres recently. A nearly six-minute prologue was shown ahead of IMAX 70mm screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another, and the first reactions from movie-goers who have seen the prologue are incredibly positive. After only seeing a few minutes of the movie, they’re already calling it breathtaking, jaw-dropping, and possibly even the biggest movie ever made. And the hype will only build more from here.

A new poster

Today, Universal has just released a brand new one-sheet for the adaptation. The one-sheet seems like a teaser poster and features none of the cast’s faces. Only the back of Odysseus’ battle helmet is front and center. The helmet sports a cool design with the back having a spinal column running down the “ponytail” part. The color grade is an interesting one as the poster is in a blue-ish tint, not unlike the blue color Nolan gave The Dark Knight. Meanwhile, the spine part of the helmet immediately pops out with its gold finish. Take a look at the poster below!

The story of The Odyssey

The Odyssey is based on an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Nolan’s take on the story stars Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Stewart, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, and Elyes Gabel.

Filming took place in Morocco (Aït Benhaddou for Troy), Greece (Peloponnese, Pylos, Methoni Castle, Nestor’s Cave), Italy (Favignana, Aeolian Islands in Sicily), Scotland (Moray Firth coast, Findlater Castle), and Iceland. Favignana, Sicily’s “Goat Island” is “believed to be the place where Homer envisioned Odysseus landed with his motley crew to barbecue goats and stock up on food. The idyllic isle is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast.“

