The Paper: The follow-up to the hit show, The Office, changes its premiere format to a binge release

NBC’s American remake of The Office opened the door for the modern-day workplace, faux documentary comedy. It would be followed by the likes of Parks and Recreation and Abbott Elementary (and even something like Modern Family would adopt the “talking heads” documentary aspect). The Office would become a phenomenon for the network and Peacock is ready to recapture the awkwardness that comes with office duties in The Paper.

Originally, The Paper was slated to premiere on September 4 with a classic schedule of a new episode premiering with each proceeding week. Now Deadline is reporting that Peacock is switching up the format and the show will be released in a binge format and all ten episodes will be premiering at the same time.

The official logline states: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.” The series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Additionally, Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role from The Office. The trailer revealed that Oscar is now working as an accountant for the paper, and he wasn’t too pleased to see the documentary crew again.

“It’s about this struggling Midwestern newspaper that’s much reduced from its glory days,” Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “A lot of the story lines are about how this guy, Domhnall Gleeson’s character, is trying to restore this paper, and he just doesn’t have the budget for hiring reporters, and he has to use all the staff that work there on a volunteer basis to be reporters. They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing,” Daniels said. “It’s a fruitful premise. There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the ad revenue going to Google.”