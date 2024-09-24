The Penguin collects 5.3 million watchers across platforms within its first four days

The Batman’s waddling gangster not only has Gotham’s attention, but the show’s premiere beat out some HBO heavyweights.

By
The Penguin, Scarface, HBO series

The Batman‘s universe continues strong. HBO’s The Penguin is earning positive reviews with a certified fresh rating of 94% with critics and an audience score of 89%. In his review, our Alex Maidy stated, The Penguin easily becomes the best DC or Marvel television series to date, with the bar being raised substantially. Colin Farrell’s performance will easily earn the actor a slew of awards, and it is another jewel in the long-running streak of top-caliber HBO original series. A couple of key moments towards the end of the series will shake up audiences who are unprepared for where The Penguin is headed. Still, it also provides some references that tease us into how these characters will factor into The Batman Part II. Not a single moment in these eight episodes feels wasted or padded, which is surprising since every episode comes close to a full hour, with the premiere and finale going longer than sixty minutes.” Variety has now revealed that The Penguin has become quite a hit with the Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti show opening to 5.3 million U.S. viewers across all platforms since it debuted on September 19. 

This figure also includes repeat airings on the premium channel HBO, as well as multiple viewing streams. These numbers make the show a bigger hit than the final season premiere of the Emmy-winning Succession, which had brought in 4.9 million viewers, and the second season premiere of the comedy, The White Lotus, which came to about 4.1 million. However, The Batman spin-off would come just behind the premiere of the crime series True Detective: Night Country, which attracted around 5.7 million viewers. The series would also accumulate the biggest 4-day audience for a new series on Max in every region globally since the adaptation of The Last of Us from January 2023.

As delicious of a role as this is for Colin Farrell, the Irish actor doesn’t see himself continuing to reprise him beyond the show. “Don’t get me wrong – I loved it – but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was bitching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f*cking wanted it to be finished. I tried to remind them that I had ‘grumpy gratitude.’ I was still grateful, and still honored – I grew up watching Burgess Meredith, and then Danny DeVito was my Penguin – so being a part of the lineage of that storytelling, I really did feel privileged. But by the end of it…”

That’s not a guaranteed no but Colin Farrell’s hesitation at this point to return for a second season of The Penguin isn’t looking good. Thankfully, he at least wasn’t constantly taking the character home with him or getting involved to the point where he started embodying Oz. “It’s not like I didn’t know who I was and I was going out and burning cars and shit, but…if you take what Matt Reeves created and then what Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] did and what Mike [Marino, prosthetics and make-up designer] did and put them all together, it was a really powerful experience.”

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV News
The Penguin, Scarface, HBO series
The Penguin collects 5.3 million watchers across platforms within its first four days
Jared Harris, Dumbledore, Harry Potter TV series
Jared Harris isn’t interested in following in his father’s footsteps for Harry Potter
menendez brothers
Erik Menendez calls out Ryan Murphy for “lies” and “dishonest portrayal” of him and brother Lyle
Kyle Chandler in negotiations to wear Hal Jordan’s power ring for DC’s Lanterns series
View All

About the Author

1916 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest The Penguin News

Latest TV News

Load more articles