The Platform 2 images offer a look at Netflix thriller sequel

Back in 2020, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made his feature directorial debut (after a couple decades of making short films) with the thriller The Platform, which was released through the Netflix streaming service. You can read my very positive review of that film at THIS LINK, but the gist of it is that I was very impressed and was left eager to see what Gaztelu-Urrutia would make next. He was assembling a film called Rich Flu before the strikes last year, but it turns out that the next movie we’ll see from him is a sequel to his debut, The Platform 2 . This one will also be making its way out into the world through Netflix, and today a pair of first look images have arrived online to give us a glimpse at what The Platform 2 has in store for us. You can take a look at those at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Gaztelu-Urrutia from a screenplay by David Desola and Pedro Rivero, The Platform told the following story: A vertical prison with one cell per level. Two people per cell. Only one food platform and two minutes per day to feed. An endless nightmare trapped in The Hole.

Gaztelu-Urrutia, Desola, and Rivero share writing credit on The Platform 2 with Egoitz Moreno. Here’s the synopsis: Do you think you can enforce justice in the hell of The Platform? And if you try, who’s going to enforce it?

The sequel stars Milena Smit (The Girl in the Mirror) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Red Queen).

Gaztelu-Urrutia produced The Platform 2 with Carlos Júarez and Raquel Perea. Netflix hasn’t yet announced a specific release date for the movie yet, all we know so far is that it will be streaming sometime before the end of the year. We’ll give an update as soon as we know the specific date.

Were you a fan of The Platform, and are you looking forward to The Platform 2? Take a look at the first two images, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I’ve been waiting four years to see the next Gaztelu-Urrutia film, so I will definitely be watching this sequel.