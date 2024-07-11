The Platform 2 trailer: Netflix thriller sequel starts streaming in October

Back in 2020, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made his feature directorial debut (after a couple decades of making short films) with the thriller The Platform, which was released through the Netflix streaming service. You can read my very positive review of that film at THIS LINK, but the gist of it is that I was very impressed and was left eager to see what Gaztelu-Urrutia would make next. He was assembling a film called Rich Flu before the strikes last year, but it turns out that the next movie we’ll see from him is a sequel to his debut, The Platform 2 . This one will also be heading out into the world courtesy of Netflix – and the streamer has just revealed that they will be releasing the film on October 4th, helping kick off the Halloween season. Along with the release date comes the unveiling of a trailer for The Platform 2, and you can check that out in the embed above.

Directed by Gaztelu-Urrutia from a screenplay by David Desola and Pedro Rivero, The Platform told the following story: A vertical prison with one cell per level. Two people per cell. Only one food platform and two minutes per day to feed. An endless nightmare trapped in The Hole. Variety provides the reminder, “ The tower’s real name is the Vertical Self-Management Center and it works by allocating a handful of prisoners to each floor. When it comes to meals, a platform abundant with food slowly descends, stopping at each floor for a specific amount of time. But inevitably it means those at the top get first pick – while those at the bottom are lucky to get anything to eat at all. “

Gaztelu-Urrutia, Desola, and Rivero share writing credit on The Platform 2 with Egoitz Moreno. Here’s the synopsis: Do you think you can enforce justice in the hell of The Platform? And if you try, who’s going to enforce it? As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

The sequel stars Milena Smit (The Girl in the Mirror), Hovik Keuchkerian (Red Queen), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series).

Gaztelu-Urrutia produced The Platform 2 with Carlos Júarez and Raquel Perea.

What did you think of the trailer for The Platform 2? Are you a fan of the first movie, and will you be watching this sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.