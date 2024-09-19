The Platform 2 clip gives a preview of Netflix thriller ahead of October premiere

A clip from the thriller The Platform 2 introduces the lead character ahead of the film’s October release date

By

Back in 2020, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made his feature directorial debut (after a couple decades of making short films) with the thriller The Platform, which was released through the Netflix streaming service. You can read my very positive review of that film at THIS LINK, but the gist of it is that I was very impressed and was left eager to see what Gaztelu-Urrutia would make next. He was assembling a film called Rich Flu before the strikes last year, but it turns out that the next movie we’ll see from him is a sequel to his debut, The Platform 2. This one will also be heading out into the world courtesy of Netflix – and the streamer will be releasing the film on October 4th, helping kick off the Halloween season. With that date just a couple of weeks away, Netflix has shared a clip from the film, and that can be viewed in the embed above. This clip basically serves as an introduction to the sequel’s lead character.

Directed by Gaztelu-Urrutia from a screenplay by David Desola and Pedro Rivero, The Platform told the following story: A vertical prison with one cell per level. Two people per cell. Only one food platform and two minutes per day to feed. An endless nightmare trapped in The Hole. Variety provides the reminder, “The tower’s real name is the Vertical Self-Management Center and it works by allocating a handful of prisoners to each floor. When it comes to meals, a platform abundant with food slowly descends, stopping at each floor for a specific amount of time. But inevitably it means those at the top get first pick – while those at the bottom are lucky to get anything to eat at all.

Gaztelu-Urrutia, Desola, and Rivero share writing credit on The Platform 2 with Egoitz Moreno. Here’s the synopsis: Do you think you can enforce justice in the hell of The Platform? And if you try, who’s going to enforce it? As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life? The sequel stars Milena Smit (Tin & Tina), Hovik Keuchkerian (Red Queen), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series).

Gaztelu-Urrutia produced The Platform 2 with Carlos Júarez and Raquel Perea. 

Will you be watching The Platform 2 when it starts streaming on Netflix? Check out the clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Platform 2

Source: Netflix
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A full trailer has been released for the six-episode limited series Sweetpea, starring Ella Purnell as a young woman who becomes a killer
Sweetpea trailer: Ella Purnell is a killer in Starz limited series premiering in October
A clip from the thriller The Platform 2 introduces the lead character ahead of the film's October release date
The Platform 2 clip gives a preview of Netflix thriller ahead of October premiere
A trailer has been released for the neo-noir thriller Magpie, which stars Daisy Ridley and is based on her original idea
Magpie trailer: Daisy Ridley neo-noir thriller reaches theatres in October
Netflix has revealed the Black Mirror season 7 cast list, which includes Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, and more
Black Mirror season 7 cast includes Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, and many more
View All

About the Author

15936 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Platform News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles