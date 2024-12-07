The Real Ghostbusters Funko Pop! figures up for pre-order

Who you gonna call? Funko! Not only will Funko release Pop! Vinyls modeled after The Real Ghostbusters but they are up for pre-order now. According to sources, the Real Ghostbusters figures will street on January 19th.

As photos show, the Real Ghostbusters does a great job at capturing the charm that helped the animated series be a fan favorite. Peter Venkman comes with Slimer, Ray Stantz looks genuinely scared, Winston Zeddemore is decked in his blue suit, and Egon Spengler – who had the biggest makeover from movie to series – has his blonde top and red glasses. Even cooler, each of the guys comes with an “in-use” proton pack that will give your display more action.

Funko is no stranger to the Ghostbusters property, hitting everything from the original 1984 movie to the 2016 all-female version to the most recent entry, Frozen Empire. Whether human or spirit or anthropomorphic marshmallows, the company has made good and steady use of the franchise. Really, it was only a matter of time before they got around to The Real Ghostbusters. And to be honest, this set of four – which are sold separately – might be the best-looking of the entire lot so far.

The Real Ghostbusters ran for season sevens and 140 episodes, debuting in 1986, a few years before Ghostbuters II came out. That it continued into 1991 showed just the sort of pop culture power the series had even back then. But we have to admit that even though these Funko Pops! give off a nostalgic vibe, it’s tough to match the toys that were put out when the show was on the air. And now you’re once again regretting ever getting rid of the firehouse playset, which of course goes for a pretty penny on eBay.

But it’s not just fans that love The Real Ghostbusters – it’s not making the movies, too, as a super cool Kenner tie-in toy called Bug-Eye Ghost was actually given a cameo in Afterlife. Hey, it’s less grotesque than the Fearsome Flush!

What do you think of the Real Ghosbusters Pop! Vinyls? Will you be pre-ordering them?

