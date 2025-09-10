Trust has a price in the new teaser trailer for the Matt Damon/Ben Affleck film The Rip

We were given a preview of the upcoming Netflix crime film, The Rip, yesterday. Now, the streamer has released the trailer for the Joe Carnahan thriller. In the new trailer, loyalties become blurry and a team of cops find themselves not knowing who to trust when they stumble upon millions of dollar in cash during a rip mission. The trailer ends with Damon’s character revealing that he sports a tattoo with the haunting message, “Are we the good guys?”

Carnahan directs from a script he wrote, which came from a story by himself and Michael McGrale. The film is produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon with Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe for Artists Equity on as executive producers.

Here is the plot of The Rip courtesy of Netflix: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” The supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, and more. Previously marketed as RIP (as in “rest in peace”), The Rip (as in something you pull from a crime scene) is directed by Joe Carnahan, making it a Smokin’ Aces reunion for the director and Affleck. It’s probably more notable for most because it’s another reteaming for Affleck and Damon, who most recently appeared onscreen together in 2023’s Air.

Director Joe Carnahan, whose credits include Narc, The Grey, Smokin’ Aces and The A-Team, shared that he was inspired by a friend from Miami Dade PD’s Tactical Narcotics division after a real-life rip mission. Carnahan explained, “I went through an unbelievably bad breakup, and it was really fraught with a lot of pain and anger. And in the weirdest way, man, it just reconstituted—I kept thinking of Back to the Future II, like give me trash and I’ll create fusion. I’ve never been good at therapy, and probably because there’s something deeply wrong with me that I’m immune to it. But I found this to be very therapeutic, and that script just kind of flew out of me.”

The Rip is also something of a business venture for Affleck and Damon, as it comes courtesy of their Artists Equity production company, which the boys launched in late 2022. Their first release was the aforementioned Air, which earned two Golden Globe nominations in the Musical or Comedy category. In addition to The Rip, Artists Equity also has Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman on the calendar for an awards season run and has already seen the release of the Affleck-led The Accountant 2.

The Rip releases on Netflix on January 16, 2026.

THE RIP. (L to R) Catalina Sandino Moreno as Detective Lolo Salazar and Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste in The Rip. Cr. Claire Folger/Netflix © 2025.

THE RIP. (L to R) Kyle Chandler as DEA Agent Mateo ‘Matty’ Nix, Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro, Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste and Catalina Sandino Moreno as Detective Lolo Salazar in The Rip. Cr. Claire Folger/Netflix © 2025.

THE RIP. (L to R) Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro and Sasha Calle as Desi in The Rip. Cr. Claire Folger/Netflix © 2025.

THE RIP. (L to R) Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne and Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars in The Rip. Cr. Claire Folger/Netflix © 2025.

THE RIP. (L to R) Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro and Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste in The Rip. Cr. Warrick Page/Netflix © 2025.

THE RIP. Kyle Chandler as DEA Agent Mateo ‘Matty’ Nix in The Rip. Cr. Warrick Page/Netflix © 2025.

THE RIP. (L to R) Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste, Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Detective Lolo Salazar, Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Sasha Calle as Desi in The Rip. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025.



