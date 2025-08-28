The Secret Agent: Wagner Moura is on the run in a stylish trailer for the multi-award-winning Brazilian political thriller

After cleaning up at the Cannes Film Festival, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s crime thriller The Secret Agent will come to theaters on November 26. Set to the tune of Ennio Morricone’s “Guerra e pace, pollo e brace,” today’s teaser trailer previews a stylish 1970s thriller with grit, shady characters, close shaves, and danger lurking around every corner.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Secret Agent, courtesy of Neon:

“Brazil, 1977. Marcelo, a technology expert in his early 40s, is on the run. He arrives in Recife during carnival week, hoping to reunite with his son but soon realizes that the city is far from being the non-violent refuge he seeks.”

Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent is already making waves as the most-awarded film at the Canned Film Festival. Filho’s crime thriller won Best Director, Best Actor (Wagner Moura) prizes, and the coveted FIPRESCI Prize. The Secret Agents also snagged the Special Presentation nod at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, and is featured as a Main Slate installment at the 2025 New York Film Festival.

The Secret Agent is a Portuguese-language film, with Moura returning to his native language after starring in English-language productions like Civil War and Dope Thief. “It’s incredibly liberating to act in Portuguese,” Moura told Variety in May. “When I work in English or Spanish, the words don’t come out of my mouth filled with memories the way they do in Portuguese. For me, it’s pivotal to keep connected to Brazilian cinema.”

Speaking about the film, and how he’s been contemplating it for a long time, Filho said, “A very long time. Initially, I had the title, The Secret Agent, for a different story, which I tried to write but it never worked as a script. I kept the title when I turned to other ideas. It’s really a mix of many different impulses. Partly it was the desire to do some kind of thriller. Partly it was the the challenge of going back in time and doing a period piece, which I had never done other than one sequence in Aquarius. Partly it came from the work with documents and archives that was basically the seven-year process of making Pictures of Ghosts.”

