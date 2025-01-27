A week in paradise spirals into a vacation from Hell in the first trailer for The White Lotus Season 3

A new group of guests fail to leave their troubles behind when things spiral out of control in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 trailer.

What’s a little fun in the sun without guilt, deception, and murder encroaching on your good time? It’s time to return to the White Lotus, where relaxation is paramount to the experience, and everything you’ve left back home can remain exactly where you left it. HBO‘s The White Lotus Season 3 trailer finds a new group of Americans visiting a luxury resort in Thailand, where exploration, freedom, and spiritual awakenings await. Some say, “What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” but what happens when your chance to transform into “an entirely different person” spirals out of control, and your home away from home becomes Hell on Earth?

“The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week,” reads HBO’s logline for The White Lotus Season 3. The new season continues the show’s tradition of punishing guests who use the hotel as a haven from their misdeeds. Like previous seasons on The White Lotus, Season 3 includes an all-star cast, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

While The White Lotus introduces new characters every season, Natasha Rothwell returns for Season 3 after playing Belinda, a spa manager, in Season 1. Other actors getting in on the twistedly fun series created by Mike White include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

New episodes of The White Lotus will air on HBO on February 16 at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on Max. In addition to creating the show, Mike White directs and executive produces the new season, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine serving as executive producers.

What do you think about today’s The White Lotus Season 3 trailer? What’s your idea of paradise? Who will be left alive at the end of the show’s new season? Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.