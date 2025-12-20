The White Lotus season 4 welcomes Alexander Ludwig & AJ Michalka to the cast

The cast for The White Lotus season 4 is starting to come together as HBO has announced that Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) and AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) have signed on. As expected, plot details and character descriptions are being kept under wraps at this time. HBO has only confirmed that the new season will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus hotel over the span of a week, much like the previous three seasons.

Helena Bonham Carter Could Also Join the Cast

It was reported last week that Helena Bonham Carter was in early talks to star in the new season, but no deal has been reached yet.

The New Season will Take Place in France

From Hawaii to Sicily to Thailand, each season of The White Lotus has transported viewers to a new destination. The latest season is expected to bring the anthology series to France, but it’s unclear exactly where.

The production team has worked exclusively with the Four Seasons hotel chain to double as the fictional White Lotus hotels, although it also uses other hotels. They have several options, including the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat (located on the French Riviera), the Megève in the French Alps, and the Hotel George V in Paris.

Each potential location would give audiences something different to the resorts they’ve seen in the first three seasons, which were all located on the beach. “ For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels, ” teased creator Mike White earlier this year.

We Loved the Last Season

Our own Alex Maidy loved the third season of The White Lotus, saying that it was “ as good, if not better, than it has ever been. ” He continued, “ Not as laugh-out-loud funny as the first season, the new season of The White Lotus continues to mine the darkly dramatic side of secrets and lies that friends and family keep from one another for a masterful season of storytelling. If you loved the first and second seasons of The White Lotus, your jaw will drop when you watch this new season. I don’t know how Mike White continues to improve on an already brilliant series, but season three is the best yet, and I cannot wait to see how it ends. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.