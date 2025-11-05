The Witcher Season 4 Interviews: The Cast Touches On Cavill’s Absence

I genuinely can’t think of a bigger departure from a big television show than Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher. To most, he was the highlight of the show and the one pushing to stay true to the source material. Now that he’s gone, and replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, there’s been one question: can the show survive? Seeing as how they already filmed the fifth and final season as well, I’d say yes, but the quality is going to be rough along the way. I really hated this new season but you can check out Alex Maidy’s much more positive review HERE.

I chatted with Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Laurence Fishburne and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich about the fourth season of their Netflix show. We obviously get into what it was like to have Liam replace Cavill, and the approach they took with it. Everyone was very respectful and clearly a bit uncomfortable at the idea of approaching it in an overly honest way, which I’m sure we won’t get until well after the show has ended. Sign me up for when that drama unfolds. As is, these were fun chats about what fans can expect this season. Check it out in the embedded video above.

The Witcher Season 4:

After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…

The Witcher: Season 4 Streams on Netflix On October 30th, 2025.