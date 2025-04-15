The Woman in the Yard: Blumhouse horror thriller gets a digital release

The horror thriller The Woman in the Yard , which is coming our way from Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and director Jaume Collet-Serra, was once set to reach theatres on January 10, 2025, but then it bumped off the Universal release slate entirely to make room for another Blumhouse / Universal collaboration, the Wolf Man reboot directed by Leigh Whannell. Wolf Man reached theatres on January 17th… and didn’t do as well as expected. The Woman in the Yard was released on March 28th – and it didn’t light the box office on fire, either. Its worldwide box office haul stands at just $21 million. Maybe it will do better now that people can watch it in the comfort of their own homes, as The Woman in the Yard has been given a digital release and is available to watch on the likes of Amazon’s Prime Video.

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols was not a fan of the film, writing in his 5/10 review that it left him feeling like he had wasted his time by watching it.

The Woman in the Yard was written by Sam Stefanak, who was previously a staff writer and story editor on the Netflix animated series F Is for Family. The film shows us what happens when a woman in black appears on a family’s front lawn and delivers a chilling warning. No one knows where she came from, what she wants, or when she will leave.

Danielle Deadwyler of The Devil to Pay and Till, Okwui Okpokwasili of The Exorcist: Believer and I Am Legend, and Russell Hornsby of The Hate U Give and Fences star.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum told Variety that he had been looking for the right project to do with Collet-Serra for over a decade. He said, “ The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. “

Blum and Stephanie Allain produced the film, while Collet-Serra and Deadwyler executive produced alongside Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Mora. Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim oversaw the project for Blumhouse.

Collet-Serra previously directed the DC Comics-inspired superhero movie Black Adam, Jungle Cruise, The Commuter, The Shallows, Run All Night, Non-Stop, Unknown, Orphan, Goal II: Living the Dream, and the 2005 version of House of Wax. His most recent film was the Netflix thriller Carry On, which was a big hit for the streaming service and also happened to have Deadwyler in the cast.

