The Hills Have Eyes (2006) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

18 years have passed since Alexandre Aja’s remake of Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes was released, and it’s time for it to be revisited

Earlier today, we took a look back the Wes Craven-directed 2005 thriller Red Eye… so we figured, why not follow that up by taking a look at a remake of a Craven horror film that was released the year after Red Eye reached theatres? The movie we’re taking about is the 2006 version of The Hills Have Eyes (watch it HERE), a remake of Craven’s 1977 classic. It’s time for this one to be revisited, and you can hear all about it in the embed above.

While the original film was written and directed by Craven, Alexandre Aja directed the remake from a screenplay he wrote with Grégory Levasseur. Here’s the synopsis: Bob Carter and his wife Ethel, along with five other members of the family, are heading for San Diego with their camper van. An accident strands them in the desert and while two of the men go for help, the others are forced to wait. They’re unaware that they’ve ended up stuck near the site where, decades earlier, nuclear tests gave rise to a group of mutant monsters who have developed a taste for human flesh.

The film stars Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan, Vinessa Shaw, Emilie de Ravin, Dan Byrd, Tom Bower, Billy Drago, Robert Joy, Ted Levine, Desmond Askew, Ezra Buzzington, Michael Bailey Smith, Laura Ortiz, Maisie Camilleri Preziosi, Greg Nicotero, Ivana Turchetto, Judith Jane Vallette, and Adam Perrell.

The The Hills Have Eyes remake episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

