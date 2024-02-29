Things Will Be Different: Riley Dandy stars in sci-fi thriller produced by Benson and Moorhead

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately, directing episodes of Moon Knight, Loki season 2, and the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again – but before they entered the Marvel universe, they were known for making genre films like Resolution, Spring, The Endless, Synchronic, and Something in the Dirt. Variety reports that they’re executive producers on the upcoming sci-fi thriller Things Will Be Different , which stars Riley Dandy of Christmas Bloody Christmas and Adam David Thompson of A Walk Among the Tombstones. The film is set to have its world premiere at SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 11th, and in anticipation of that screening, a clip from Things Will Be Different has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed at the bottom of this article.

The feature directorial debut of Michael Felker, the film sees Dandy and Thompson taking on the roles of siblings Joseph and Sidney, who are on the run from the law. The mysterious farmhouse they are staying in inexplicably transports them through time. While attempting to return to their present, a cryptic force emerges and traps them on a strange plot of land, giving them a deathly ultimatum in order to escape.

Benson also happens to be in the cast, along with Chloe Skoczen (Get Me Back Up There) and Sarah Bolger (Emelie).

Things Will Be Different was produced by Felker (under his Last Life banner), Shane Spiegel, Jacob Rosenthal, and David Lawson Jr. of Rustic Films. Lawson provided the following statement: “ Felker has been an irreplaceable member of the Rustic Films family since before we were even a company. He has been with us since day one when we filmed Resolution as our production assistant straight out of film school. When he came to us with this project, there was never a question of whether or not we would do everything in our power to help him make this the best film it could be. Rustic Films isn’t what it is today without Felker’s contributions over the years. “

Does Things Will Be Different sound interesting to you? Are you a fan of the works of Benson and Moorhead? Check out the clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.