Marvel’s Thunderbolts* unveils a batch of character posters

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* is going to feature multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and most of those characters have just gotten their own poster! Keep scrolling to check out the newly unveiled Thunderbolts* character posters.

As we’ve noted before, we know little about Thunderbolts* beyond the fact that the film involves “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” It will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, whose unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “ a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy. “ Beef was an A24 production, and Pugh recently described this film as “ this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes. “

It’s kind of surprising that Thunderbolts* has managed to remain as mysterious as it is, even though its May 2nd theatrical release date is right around the corner. Industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that “ Thunderbolts* is actually pretty good and that Disney just has no idea how to sell it. ” This has previously been evident in the promo that focused on the cast and crew’s A24 pedigree, and now it’s evident in the character posters, which compare members of the Thunderbolts to all sorts of other bolts. Here they are, along with a short promo:

Make no mistake. Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* arrives only in theaters May 2! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/TZDzrjTnEt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2025

