Thunderbolts* making of featurette drops Florence Pugh off the second-tallest building in the world

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* is going to feature multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and we’re going to have the chance to see these characters (back) in action very soon, as the film is set to reach theatres on May 2nd. Yesterday, we shared some oddball character posters and some new footage was unveiled at CinemaCon – and Marvel also released a short “making of” featurette that gives a look behind the scenes, with a special focus on the sequence that required Pugh to drop off the Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world. You can watch the featurette at the bottom of this article.

As we’ve noted before, we know little about Thunderbolts* beyond the fact that the film involves “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” It will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, whose unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “ a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy. “ Beef was an A24 production, and Pugh recently described this film as “ this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes. “

Industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that “ Thunderbolts* is actually pretty good and that Disney just has no idea how to sell it. ” The AMC theatre chain has gotten in on the marketing action by revealing their “popcorn vessel,” designed to look like Red Guardian’s limousine.

Ride in style with an unexpected team! 🚖✨ Get the exclusive #THUNDERBOLTS* Red Guardian limousine 🍿 collectible at #AMCTheatres, starting 5/1, while supplies last. https://t.co/oIkjUiTkMx pic.twitter.com/jF3F9ervT1 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 3, 2025

Are you looking forward to Thunderbolts*? Take a look at the making of featurette, then let us know by leaving a comment below.