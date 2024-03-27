Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh shares revealing video tour from the set of the Marvel movie

Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie is now in production in Atlanta, and Florence Pugh has shared a sneaky little set video on Instagram, which honestly shows off more than I would have expected. Those Marvel snipers must have been on break.

The Thunderbolts set video begins with Pugh exiting her trailer in full costume, with her hair looking shorter than it was in Black Widow. As she moves into the Atlanta studio, we see pieces of large sets before she comes across director Jake Schreier. You can see the Thunderbolts logo on the back of a chair as well as a brief snippet of footage on the monitor, which shows Yelena pointing a gun at someone. With any other movie, this might not seem particularly revealing, but for a Marvel movie… well, I’d be putting my will in order.

Related Everything We Know About Thunderbolts

In addition to Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Thunderbolts also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Geraldine Viswanathan will also make an appearance, replacing Ayo Edebiri, who was originally attached. Lewis Pullman is also on board, taking over for Steven Yeun, who was said to be playing The Sentry before he had to leave. Production was originally slated to kick off last summer but was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

Marvel is still recovering from several misfires, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels underperforming. However, the studio is taking action to get things back on track, including reducing the number of projects they release. Captain America: Brave New World, which is slated to hit theaters a few months before Thunderbolts, is also undergoing some fairly extensive reshoots after poor test screenings.

Florence Pugh has had an eventful year. She appeared alongside Cillian Murphy in Christoper Nolan’s Oppenheimer and played Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, which is currently in theaters. Thunderbolts is currently slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025, as the last movie of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.