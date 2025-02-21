Timothy Dalton is “shocked” that Amazon is now in control of the James Bond franchise

The news that Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are stepping away from the James Bond franchise came as a major shock to many, including former Bond actor Timothy Dalton.
“I was very, very surprised and shocked,” Dalton told the Radio Times of Amazon taking creative control of the franchise. “Barbara is I think a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn’t want and it’s sad that he’s not with us anymore, that’s all I can say. He was well in charge of the show and that’s not so anymore.“
Dalton played James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill. “It’s a wonderful franchise,” Dalton continued. “The movies have taken different courses over the years, but there is something very good about the original and I hope Amazon latch onto that and give us the kind of film that’s brought so much excitement and fun to so many people…. Anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best. They’ll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies.“
Dalton isn’t the only Bond to comment on the situation, as Daniel Craig also chimed in shortly after the news broke to offer his support to Wilson and Broccoli. “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished,” Craig said. “I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.“
It’s still unclear what Amazon has planned for the James Bond franchise, but it reportedly paid around $1 billion to take full control, so the streamer will obviously want to make its investment back somehow. Many fans believe we’ll see the franchise expanded with spin-offs and TV shows, which risk diluting what makes Bond so special.
