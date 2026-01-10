The Thing and Doctor Detroit actor T.K. Carter dies at 69

Sad news is sweeping through Hollywood upon learning that T.K. Carter, known for his iconic role as Nauls in John Carpenter’s science fiction horror masterpiece, The Thing, has died. He was 69. According to TMZ, Carter was found deceased on Friday in his Duarte, California home after a call for service was made. No foul play is suspected, nor has Carter’s cause of death been released.

Where did T.K. Carter get his start?

Carter’s first credit comes from a 1976 episode of Police Woman, starring Angie Dickinson, where Carter played a teenager. From there, Carter began popping up in programs like Quincy M.E., Good Times, and The Waltons, before landing the role of Bubba Cosell in Noel Nosseck’s gangster drama Youngblood. Steady work began for Carter in the late 1970s, with the actor transitioning from features to television series to establish his name in the industry. In 1982, Carter landed the role of Nauls in John Carpenter’s The Thing, a classic among science fiction horror fans if there ever was one.

What else do we know T.K. Carter from?

Other notable roles followed, including parts in 1983’s Doctor Detroit, 1985’s Runaway Train, 1987’s He’s My Girl, and a recurring spot as Mike Fulton on the Punky Brewster TV series. Carter played Iceman in one of my favorite old-school comedies, Ski Patrol, before popping up again as Clarence Hull in The Sinbad Show. Space Jam fans could remember Carter as the voice of Monstar NAWT in the live-action animated hybrid starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes cast. Other projects of Carter’s include Tony Scott’s biographical crime thriller Domino, a role in Gavin O’Connor’s The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck, and guest appearances in shows such as Stumptown, Dave, and The Company You Keep.

Memories of Ski Patrol still burn brightly

Despite starring in John Carpenter’s The Thing, Carter feels like an actor who never truly got his due. Thankfully, cinephiles like us remember his delightful and often captivating presence in films and television shows that remain close to our hearts. It’s been ages since I’ve watched Ski Patrol, the off-color comedy from the makers of Police Academy, but I still can recall T.K. Carter‘s hilarious performance as Iceman. Good times.

Rest well, Mr. Carter. Thanks for all the laughs and brilliant contributions to screens both big and small.