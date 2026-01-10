Movie News

The Thing and Doctor Detroit actor T.K. Carter dies at 69

By
Posted 2 days ago
Last Updated on January 12, 2026

Sad news is sweeping through Hollywood upon learning that T.K. Carter, known for his iconic role as Nauls in John Carpenter’s science fiction horror masterpiece, The Thing, has died. He was 69. According to TMZ, Carter was found deceased on Friday in his Duarte, California home after a call for service was made. No foul play is suspected, nor has Carter’s cause of death been released.

Where did T.K. Carter get his start?

Carter’s first credit comes from a 1976 episode of Police Woman, starring Angie Dickinson, where Carter played a teenager. From there, Carter began popping up in programs like Quincy M.E., Good Times, and The Waltons, before landing the role of Bubba Cosell in Noel Nosseck’s gangster drama Youngblood. Steady work began for Carter in the late 1970s, with the actor transitioning from features to television series to establish his name in the industry. In 1982, Carter landed the role of Nauls in John Carpenter’s The Thing, a classic among science fiction horror fans if there ever was one.

What else do we know T.K. Carter from?

Other notable roles followed, including parts in 1983’s Doctor Detroit, 1985’s Runaway Train, 1987’s He’s My Girl, and a recurring spot as Mike Fulton on the Punky Brewster TV series. Carter played Iceman in one of my favorite old-school comedies, Ski Patrol, before popping up again as Clarence Hull in The Sinbad Show. Space Jam fans could remember Carter as the voice of Monstar NAWT in the live-action animated hybrid starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes cast. Other projects of Carter’s include Tony Scott’s biographical crime thriller Domino, a role in Gavin O’Connor’s The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck, and guest appearances in shows such as Stumptown, Dave, and The Company You Keep.

Memories of Ski Patrol still burn brightly

Despite starring in John Carpenter’s The Thing, Carter feels like an actor who never truly got his due. Thankfully, cinephiles like us remember his delightful and often captivating presence in films and television shows that remain close to our hearts. It’s been ages since I’ve watched Ski Patrol, the off-color comedy from the makers of Police Academy, but I still can recall T.K. Carter‘s hilarious performance as Iceman. Good times.

Rest well, Mr. Carter. Thanks for all the laughs and brilliant contributions to screens both big and small.

Source: TMZ
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,959 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest T.K. Carter News

See More

Video imagines characters from The Thing as Hasbro toys

Posted 6 years ago
JOHN CARPENTER'S THE THING remains one of my top-five favorite films of all-time. The horror classic starring Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, and Keith David still holds up to this day. Everytime I see the defibrillator and blood test scenes it...

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 2 weeks ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.