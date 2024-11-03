Tom Hanks has proof that life gets better as you get older

Tom Hanks says the hardest age to play in his new film Here was 35, adding that he has never felt better at nearly twice that age.

It’s hard to believe, but Tom Hanks is on the cusp of 70. And with that comes a lot of wisdom, so when he speaks, you best listen – especially if you’re only half his age.

Robert Zemeckis’ latest film, Here, follows the history of one specific location, especially when it serves as the home of Richard and Margaret Young, as played by Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Through de-aging effects (which by most accounts seem to actually be good!), Hanks and Wright are put into their younger years before aging past what they actually are. And it was playing 35 – that time when you’re just about to hit that middle-age rut – that Hanks found to be the most draining. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Tom Hanks noted, “Look, I’m 68 years old. The hardest for us was when we were playing 35. That time when your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off. You stand differently. I think I’m in better shape now! You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I’m getting decent exercise, and I can eat right. You can’t do that when you’re 35. Life is such a burden!” Sounds about right!

Our crack team of scientists housed at the JoBlo.com headquarters can’t confirm the absolute worst age to be, but the mid-30s does seem like a solid contender: you’re locked into your job, you can’t party like you used to, you have to take your diet into consideration…Then again, ask any teenager what the worst time to be alive is, and you can pretty much predict that answer. So with Tom Hanks’ words, are we to expect life to keep getting better as we age? Hell, if we look half as good as he does in our ‘60s, we’ll take it!

Reviews are mixed on Here, but that the de-aging of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright – something that many, including myself, were initially skeptical of – seems to be a success does entice me even more. Sure, it looks schmaltzy and Robert Zemeckis has been without a strong movie for far too long, but it just might work for this time of year when sentimentality starts to hit its peak.