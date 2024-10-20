Tom Holland can’t believe he kept the MCU’s Doctor Doom casting a secret

If there’s one thing Tom Holland is known for in the MCU, it’s Spider-Man. But if there’s another, it’s his utter inability not to spoil its movies. Despite some serious gaffes in the PR department, Tom Holland did hold one major secret in regarding the MCU: Robert Downey Jr.’s role as Doctor Doom, one of the biggest surprise casting announcements in recent memory.

Appearing on the Rick Roll podcast (via Variety), Tom Holland said he had a tremendously hard time keeping that particular MCU spoiler to himself. “I’ve been speaking to [Robert Downey Jr.] a lot, especially about him making his [Marvel] return, which is super exciting…That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press.” Downey was announced as Doctor Doom this last summer, an incredibly bold move considering we all knew RDJ as Tony Stark/Iron Man for so long. Had he spilled the beans, no doubt we would all have all had an Aunt May moment, screaming our own version of “WTF?!” until we could get ourselves back in order.

As for what Tom Holland is referring to with his MCU spoilers, the kid probably could have taken a few lessons from Peter Parker on how to keep a secret. Seriously, the dude has spoiled plot points in the MCU and the existence of sequels to the point where even his fellow Marvel cast members are on edge during joint interviews that he’ll do it again. (Hey, it would at least take pressure off of Owen Wilson!) With years of this kind of experience to his name, it really is something of a miracle that Downey Jr.’s future wasn’t blown.

Tom Holland spoilers or not, Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU is one of the more intriguing and controversial casting decisions that the studio has ever dropped…Now we’ll just have to wait until 2026 to see if it pays off, as Avengers: Doomsday is set for May 1st of that year. The follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, is set for a May 7th, 2027 release.