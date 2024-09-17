Transformers One expected to roll out at the box office with a $30M+ debut

Are Optimus Prime and Megatron about to banish Beetlejuice Beetlejuice back to the Neitherworld when Transformers One rolls out in theaters this weekend? Analysts say Paramount‘s animated Transformers origin story could ride to the top of the box office with a $30-$40M debut. If these numbers hold, Transformers One will take the top spot, burying Tim Burton’s worth-the-wait sequel beneath a mound of dirt and static grass.

Despite Transformers One likely taking the box office crown this weekend, let’s give it up for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which earned $188 million domestically and $264 million worldwide. A little more than $106 of that $264M is mine after taking myself, my wife, and three friends to see Burton’s new film this past weekend. Was it worth waiting for? Absolutely! I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the movie. I expected a nostalgia-driven throwback with little meat on the bone. I got a loving tribute to beloved characters, new and fun storylines, heart-warming practical effects, and a new dance sequence that left me in stitches. See it!

The official synopsis for Transformers One reads:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.“

JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed Transformers One, saying it’s the best Transformers movie to date. In his review, Chris said, “One thing worth noting is that the audience I saw this with REALLY seemed to love the movie. They laughed and cheered throughout, and when it was over, the audience gave it a huge round of applause, which is something you really never get at free screenings in my neck of the woods. There’s a reason why Paramount’s been doing so many word-of-mouth screenings, as this has the potential to be a major hit, and, again, it’s the best Transformers movie ever made by a wide margin.”

How much money will Transformers One make at the box office this weekend?