Greetings, Programs! Tron and Tron: Legacy get 4K SteelBooks next month

With Tron: Ares headed to theaters on October 10th, it makes sense to revisit both the original Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy. And Disney is going to give you that chance in an exciting way, releasing both of those films in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook editions. Those will arrive on September 16th.

Details on full specs aren’t completely available just yet, but according to reports, the 4K of Tron: Legacy will feature upgrades to the de-aging that was done for Jeff Bridges’ character. Considering this was one of the most chastised parts of the movie, this is already sounding like a major improvement to the visuals. Bridges himself hated what the team did to his face, saying, “It’s the new thing…I got scanned and in the computer for when we did Tron 2 — What was it called? — Legacy. I wasn’t particularly fond of that recreation of myself. I thought I looked more like Bill Maher than myself.”

1982’s Tron will also be getting a bit of an overhaul for its own 4K release, with more vibrancy for the grid sequences. As per Blu-ray.com, the 4K of Tron will feature an HEVC / H.265 codec and 2160p resolution, with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 5.1 in both French and Spanish. As for the 4K of Tron: Legacy, fans can expect the same codec, an upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision / HDR10, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD 7.1 audio.

While both Tron and Legacy have previously been released on Blu-ray, these 4K remasters sound like absolute essentials to own. And while some of the effects of the original Tron might seem dated to modern audiences, it seems as if we are in for some dazzling presentations on these home video releases, so this will be a day one purchase for many.

As for Tron: Ares, that third installment tells of “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” The score is by Nine Inch Nails, marking the first time they have done a full movie soundtrack. I actually caught NIN last week during their Peel It Back Tour, where they played “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – and to say it was mind-blowing live would be a serious understatement. So if that’s any indication of what we can expect for the score then it might be the standout element of the movie.

Will you be picking up Tron and Legacy on 4K?

