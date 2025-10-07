First reactions to Tron: Ares drop – how does it compare to the others?

It’s been 15 years since Tron: Legacy hit theaters. And while many of us never truly wondered if we needed a trilogy, enough people did. Thus, the release of the third installment in the series, officially set to hit theaters this Friday, October 10th. So what are the first reactions to Tron: Ares like fresh out of the premiere? Let’s check ‘em out!

Tron: Ares is visually stunning. The world building and effects are next level, and the music perfectly captures the Grid’s energy. The story doesn’t quite match past installments, but it’s still a must-see.

Thank you @DisneyStudios for inviting me! #TronAres pic.twitter.com/CoJUV6FeOv — SeeJay Lewis (@seejaylewis) October 7, 2025

Tron: Ares is visually pleasing. Good characters and a strong story, it’s not better than its predecessors but it stands its ground and leaves the door open for more. Worth a watch undoubtedly #TronAres pic.twitter.com/6l3NaMbT4e October 7, 2025

I'm mixed on TRON: ARES. The NIN score rocks, the programs/constructs in the real-world are stunning, and the vehicular combat is cleanly shot. Sadly, sloppy hand-to-hand fights, nostalgic pandering, and The Grid being far blander to look at than it was in LEGACY compromise it. pic.twitter.com/Igg4UhOatn — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) October 7, 2025

Perhaps expectedly, Tron: Ares excels in plenty of technical aspects but isn’t quite sticking it when it comes to marking its own position in the series. One aspect of Tron: Ares I’m particularly excited for — and one singled out in most of the reviews — is the score by Nine Inch Nails, marking the first time they have ever done a full score for a film. And while I did hear them perform “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” live during their Peel It Back Tour and the soundtrack itself is out now, I look forward to hearing their music throughout, especially in the context of the story. Even cooler for those in attendance, NIN performed at the premiere!

Tron: Ares has seen its green and red lights since first being announced back in 2015. But this fresh angle, which puts the focus on Jared Leto’s character, something that will deter many. And while AI is all the rage right now, one does have to wonder just what the story will tell that can offer a unique approach.

#TronAres is as basic as basic gets. Bare bones, straight forward story, emotions and characters. Which is fine. But it has really fun visuals and a very propulsive soundtrack, and just enough Tron legacy to keep fans interested. Enjoyed it more than I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/mouGowVAtp — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 7, 2025

#TronAres is pure visual noise

A film that borrows tropes from every great AI sci-fi movie but never digs deeper than the surface.

It’s stylish, has awesome action, cool ideas but emotionally empty.



Thank god for the NIN Score which truly is the saving Grace alongside Greta Lee pic.twitter.com/8BPD6FyhSp — Zach Pope (@popetheking) October 7, 2025

#TRONAres lights up with more than visuals. Greta Lee grounds the neon spectacle, but the story feels hollow. Style wins over substance, with sound and choreography outshining real emotional engagement. pic.twitter.com/uT8v76waLf — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) October 7, 2025

Most of the early reviews of Tron: Ares aren’t exactly going to sway anybody who may have been on the fence, but it’s still cool to see people championing the IMAX experience as the way to go.

Here is the official plot of the film: “Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” Be sure to check out our coverage of Tron: Ares later this week, as our own review will be dropping on Wednesday!

