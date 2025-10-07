Movie News

First reactions to Tron: Ares drop – how does it compare to the others?

By
Posted 43 minutes ago
It’s been 15 years since Tron: Legacy hit theaters. And while many of us never truly wondered if we needed a trilogy, enough people did. Thus, the release of the third installment in the series, officially set to hit theaters this Friday, October 10th. So what are the first reactions to Tron: Ares like fresh out of the premiere? Let’s check ‘em out!

Perhaps expectedly, Tron: Ares excels in plenty of technical aspects but isn’t quite sticking it when it comes to marking its own position in the series. One aspect of Tron: Ares I’m particularly excited for — and one singled out in most of the reviews — is the score by Nine Inch Nails, marking the first time they have ever done a full score for a film. And while I did hear them perform “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” live during their Peel It Back Tour and the soundtrack itself is out now, I look forward to hearing their music throughout, especially in the context of the story. Even cooler for those in attendance, NIN performed at the premiere!

Tron: Ares has seen its green and red lights since first being announced back in 2015. But this fresh angle, which puts the focus on Jared Leto’s character, something that will deter many. And while AI is all the rage right now, one does have to wonder just what the story will tell that can offer a unique approach.

Most of the early reviews of Tron: Ares aren’t exactly going to sway anybody who may have been on the fence, but it’s still cool to see people championing the IMAX experience as the way to go.

Here is the official plot of the film: Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” Be sure to check out our coverage of Tron: Ares later this week, as our own review will be dropping on Wednesday!

What do you make of the first reactions to Tron: Ares? Will you be catching it on opening weekend? Let us know below!

