Movie Trailers

The A.I. revolution comes to us in the latest jaw-dropping trailer for Disney’s TRON: Ares

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Today, Disney unveiled a brand-new trailer, poster, and images for TRON: Ares, the highly anticipated third installment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise, which opens in theaters on October 10. The visually splendiferous trailer features new music from industrial music icons Nine Inch Nails, who composed the film’s score. Today, the band dropped “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”—the soundtrack album’s first single and the band’s first official music video in five years. You can hear some of the new song in today’s TRON: Ares trailer.

The TRON: Ares original motion picture soundtrack featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY, and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

In today’s TRON: Ares trailer, humankind’s worst nightmares become reality as big tech plans to revolutionize protections with artificial soldiers. What feels like a breakthrough at first quickly turns to ash as the new program evolves, proving once again that A.I. is not to be trusted. As the world unravels, we must divise a new plan to defend ourselves from unpredictable entities.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

TRON: Ares, poster, Disney

Source: Disney
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,436 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword read more in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Tron: Ares News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!