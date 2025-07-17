The A.I. revolution comes to us in the latest jaw-dropping trailer for Disney’s TRON: Ares

Today, Disney unveiled a brand-new trailer, poster, and images for TRON: Ares, the highly anticipated third installment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise, which opens in theaters on October 10. The visually splendiferous trailer features new music from industrial music icons Nine Inch Nails, who composed the film’s score. Today, the band dropped “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”—the soundtrack album’s first single and the band’s first official music video in five years. You can hear some of the new song in today’s TRON: Ares trailer.

The TRON: Ares original motion picture soundtrack featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY, and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

In today’s TRON: Ares trailer, humankind’s worst nightmares become reality as big tech plans to revolutionize protections with artificial soldiers. What feels like a breakthrough at first quickly turns to ash as the new program evolves, proving once again that A.I. is not to be trusted. As the world unravels, we must divise a new plan to defend ourselves from unpredictable entities.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.