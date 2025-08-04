Trouble Man clip shows Michael Jai White facing off with gangsters – Exclusive!

Trouble Man , the latest Michael Jai White action film, recently made its way out into the world, getting a theatrical, digital, and VOD release last Friday (it’s available to watch on Amazon at THIS LINK). To celebrate the occasion, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film that shows White’s character taking down a pair of gangsters. Check it out in the embed above!

Directed by White from a screenplay by Michael Stradford, Trouble Man is an action-packed thriller with the following synopsis: Jaxen, a former cop turned Atlanta PI, is hired to find missing R&B star Jahari. His investigation uncovers her disappearance is connected to a larger conspiracy, forcing him to question those around him and his own past. White plays Jaxen and is joined in the cast by Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Alani “La La” Anthony, Mike Epps, Orlando Jones, Noah Fleder, Gillian White, Theodore Park, Levy Tran, Deja Dee, Arnold Chon, Daniel H. Chung, Keith Sweat, Terrence Hodges, Robert Wilmote, Ernest Miller, Steven Kekoa Shelby, Leigh Higginbotham, Daniel Lue, Simon Shih, Mike Pu, Laimarie Serrano, Cassidy Bigham, Anny Jules, Jermaine Brantley, Shawn Wen, Tyler J Tiffany, Robert Shavers, Justin Sweat, Trinity Nicole Swearington, and Vernell “Poppa Snoop” Varnado.

While White has well over 100 screen acting credits, this is his fourth feature as a director. His made his feature directorial debut with Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown and followed that up with Never Back Down: No Surrender and Outlaw Johnny Black. He’s currently in pre-production on a project called Crossroads Cafe. He also produced Trouble Man with Craig Baumgarten and Ron Robinson. David Eubanks was the associate producer, with Ben Feingold, Peter Goldwyn, Eric Tomosunas, Jimmy Watson, and Keith Sweat serving as executive producers alongside writer Stradford.

Michael Jai White has been in some really cool movies, so I’m always interested in seeing his latest work. Will you be watching Trouble Man? Take a look at the exclusive clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have already watched the movie, tell us what you thought of it!