Don’t Mess with Grandma: Michael Jai White action comedy reaches Tubi later this month

Ten years ago, writer/director Jason Krawczyk brought the world the horror comedy He Never Died, which introduced viewers to a badass immortal character named Jack (played by Henry Rollins), who had been around for thousands of years. The follow-ups planned for that film haven’t made it into production, but now, Krawczyk is back with the action comedy Don’t Mess with Grandma (which was filmed under the title Sunset Superman), starring Michael Jai White. I had the chance to watch the movie several months ago and had a lot of fun with it (you can read my 8/10 review at THIS LINK), and a larger audience will have the opportunity to enjoy it when it reaches the free streaming service Tubi on January 24th!

Don’t Mess with Grandma shows us what happens when a drunk Army ranger must fight off the vicious robbers who plan to loot the cabin belonging to his sweet, oblivious grandmother. This is a project that grew out of Krawczyk’s frustration over the He Never Died franchise he envisioned not gaining traction. To deal with that heartbreak, he decided to make a movie that would allow him and other viewers to watch Michael Jai White punch as many people as possible in 80 minutes. The result is quite entertaining.

Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite) is joined in the cast by Jackie Richardson (Miracle in Motor City), Billy Zane (Dead Calm), Miles Faber (The Christmas Dance), Ess Hödlmoser (Motherland: Fort Salem), Rebecca Auerbach (Riley Rocket), Evan Stern (The Void), Emily Alatalo (Workin’ Moms), Brandon Knox (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Darryl Scheelar (Peacemaker), and Rob O’Dwyer (Empire of Sin).

Justin Kelly and Katisha Shaw produced Don’t Mess with Grandma, with Krawczyk serving as an executive producer alongside J.C. Davidson, Ben Farella, Mark Gingras, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, and Luke Taylor. Tig Fong, Wil Andrews, Cheyenne Byng, Alex Champagne, and Ross Clyde were co-producers.

