Dolph Lundgren, Michael Jai White, and Charlotte Kirk engage in a game of assassin hide-and-seek for the Fight or Flight action thriller

Assassins caught in a complicated game of cat and mouse give chase in Fight or Flight, starring Dolph Lundgren, Michael Jai White, and more.

Fight or Flight, Dolph Lundgren, Michael Jai White, Charlotte Kirk

Theaters will need wider screens because two action icons built like trucks, Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IVCreed III) and Michael Jai White (Black DynamiteBlood and Bone), are teaming up for Fight or Flight, an upcoming action thriller. Shane Dax Taylor directs the assassins-in-action film project, and Charlotte Kirk (The LairThe Reckoning) joins the lead cast. Fight or Flight is going to Cannes. Archstone represents international sales, while Saban holds the North American rights.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Fight or Flight has the following synopsis:

“Sam Hayden as an assassin of assassins, completing every assignment – no matter how dangerous with ruthless precision. Sam’s next assignment is to take out his legendarily ruthless predecessor, Charles Managold (Dolph Lundgren), who has fallen for his beautiful exotic mark and is now on the run with her. Sam is cold, professional and there is nothing that could sway him from his missing, not even the love of his life, Nona Messenger (Alexis Knapp) that is until Sam comes face to face, fist to fist with his legendary target and shocks himself by not taking out Managold. Now pursued by the world’/s number one hitman, Isaac (Michael Jai White), along with his own people, Sam must team up with Managold to take them on and stay alive.”

Dolph Lundgren has two post-production projects, including the Isaac Florentine-directed thriller Hellfire and The Witcher Rats, a spinoff of the original Netflix fantasy action series. While details about Hellfire remain a mystery, Lundgren’s Witcher spinoff follows a group of thieves as they plan the biggest heist of their lives against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom.

White’s next comedic thriller, Sunset Superman, is in post-production. In the film, White plays JT, a man who must fix his grandmother’s leaky sink while keeping her oblivious to a deadly home invasion. White also stars as Jaxen in Trouble Man! Directed and co-written by White, Jaxen is a former cop turned Atlanta PI hired to find the missing R&B star Jahari. His investigation uncovers her disappearance, which is connected to a larger conspiracy, forcing him to question his past and those around him.

Finally, Charlotte Kirk recently completed work on Neil Marshall’s action film Duchess. Kirk plays Scarlett Monaghan in the movie, which follows a brutal, working-class, petty criminal who morphs into an anti-heroine to be reckoned with in a murky underworld in the treacherous world of diamond smuggling.

Fight or Flight looks to make a splash at Cannes despite the film industry’s challenging market conditions.

Source: Deadline
