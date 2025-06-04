Trust trailer: Sophie Turner stars in home invasion thriller

About a year and a half ago, it was announced that Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner had signed on to star in a psychological thriller called Trust , which is coming our way from Twisted Pictures, the production company behind the Saw franchise. Trust has since made its way through production and is now set to receive a limited theatrical release on August 22nd. Two months out from that date, a trailer has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above.

Twisted Pictures secured a multi-picture deal with Republic Pictures, with Republic Pictures acquiring the worldwide rights to Trust. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, “The Paramount Global housed Republic Pictures was revived in 2023 as an acquisitions only label, and has a slate that includes Samara Weaving starrer Azreal and Jon Voight action film The Painter.” The Republic Pictures name goes back to 1935 and the days when the company was a standalone studio that specialized in serials, Westerns, and B-movies.

Actress Carlson Young (genre fans may remember her from the Scream TV series) directed the film, having previously made her feature directorial debut with the 2021 genre film The Blazing World. Young also directed the romantic comedy Upgraded, which was released through Prime Video. The script for Trust has been written by novelist and screenwriter Gigi Levangie, whose previous credits include Stepmom (starring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon), the Debra Messing series The Starter Wife, the Sarah Chalke mini-series Maneater, and We Are Family, which was an Indian/Australian remake of Stepmom.

Trust has the following synopsis: After a scandal, a Hollywood starlet (Turner) retreats to a remote cabin—but she’s not alone. Betrayed by the man she trusted most, she’s trapped in a brutal game of survival. She can hide, but she can’t run.

Twisted Pictures’ Oren Koules is producing the film with Miles Koules of Koulest Production. Twisted Pictures’ Dan Heffner and Ketura Kestin serve as executive producers alongside Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment, while Ethan Harari is a co-producer.

What did you think of the Trust trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below.