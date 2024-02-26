Trust: Sophie Turner stars in thriller from producers of the Saw franchise

Earlier this month, we learned that Game of Thrones cast members Sophie Turner and Kit Harington will be reuniting for writer/director Natasha Kermani’s Gothic horror film The Dreadful… and close on the heels of that announcement comes the news that Turner has also signed on to star in a psychological thriller called Trust , which is coming our way from Twisted Pictures, the production company behind the Saw franchise.

Twisted Pictures has secured a multi-picture deal with Republic Pictures, with Republic Pictures acquiring the worldwide rights to Trust. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, “The Paramount Global housed Republic Pictures was revived in 2023 as an acquisitions only label, and has a slate that includes Samara Weaving starrer Azreal and Jon Voight action film The Painter.” The Republic Pictures name goes back to 1935 and the days when the company was a standalone studio that specialized in serials, Westerns, and B-movies.

Actress Carlson Young (genre fans may remember her from the Scream TV series) will be directing the film, having previously made her feature directorial debut with the 2021 genre film The Blazing World. Young also recently directed the romantic comedy Upgraded, which was released through Prime Video. The script for Trust has been written by novelist and screenwriter Gigi Levangie, whose previous credits include Stepmom (starring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon), the Debra Messing series The Starter Wife, the Sarah Chalke mini-series Maneater, and We Are Family, which was an Indian/Australian remake of Stepmom.

Twisted Pictures’ Oren Koules is producing the film with Miles Koules of Koulest Production. Twisted Pictures’ Dan Heffner and Ketura Kestin serve as executive producers alongside Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment, while Ethan Harari is a co-producer.

Details on the plot of Trust are being kept under wraps… so for right now, we can only evaluate this project based on the names involved and the psychological thriller description. Are you interested in seeing a psychological thriller from Twisted Pictures that stars Sophie Turner and is directed by Carlson Young from a screenplay by Gigi Levangie? Share your thoughts on Trust by leaving a comment below.