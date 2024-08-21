Under Salt Marsh: Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly to star in crime thriller series

The hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone will soon be coming to an end, and while Kelly Reilly is expected to reprise the role of Beth Dutton on the follow-up series that’s now going by the title The Madison, that’s not the only project she has lined up for the immediate future. The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Reilly is also set to star in the Sky Original crime thriller series Under Salt Marsh , which is expected to start filming later this year.

Written, created, and executive produced by Claire Oakley (Make Up), who will also direct the series, Under Salt Marsh is set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, a tight-knit community nestled between mountains and a fast-encroaching sea that threatens its very existence. As a once-in-a-generation storm begins to gather far out at sea, former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis (Reilly) discovers the body of her eight-year-old pupil, Cefin, seemingly drowned. The discovery sends shockwaves through the community, reviving the ghost of an unsolved cold case that rocked the town three years prior — the disappearance of Jackie’s niece, Nessa, which cost her career.

Oakley provided the following statement: “ Under Salt Marsh is a crime thriller set in a community deeply connected to its environment, and interwoven with the heartache, fears, dreams and secrets of its people. At the heart of it all is Jackie, a character who embodies the wildness of the place we’re depicting. She’s free-spirited, compassionate, and determined, with a steely resolve that makes her truly of the land. We’re absolutely thrilled to have Kelly Reilly bringing Jackie to life. “

The series is being produced by Little Door Productions, in association with Sky Studios. Oakley wrote the scripts alongside Jonathan Harbottle and Nikita Lalwani. Oakley is also the lead director, with Mary Nighy on board to direct the third and fourth episodes. The Hollywood Reporter informs us that Under Salt Marsh will be available on Sky and the streaming service Now in the U.K., Ireland, and Italy. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle the international sales.

How does Under Salt Marsh sound to you? Are you a fan of Kelly Reilly, and are you looking forward to this crime thriller series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.