Vampires take on the Klan in Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan genre project?

Earlier this year, it was revealed that frequent collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan – who have worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever together as director and cast member, and have other collaborations that Coogler didn’t direct – have been developing a new project in secret. Coogler has written the script for this project, which is being described as both a genre picture and a period piece that Coogler will be directing and Jordan is attached to star in. The project is set up at Warner Bros., is expected to have a budget of around $90 million, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025. We’ve previously heard that it might be a vampire movie – and the folks at World of Reel have revealed even more. According to them, it’s RUMOR ed to be about vampires battling the Ku Klux Klan!

World of Reel has heard that “ Coogler’s film would be set in the ’30s South, centering on vampires, with dual twin roles for Jordan and that it would be heavy in ‘anime influences.’ The ’30s Jim Crow South setting is not an accident. There’s been word that the plot would center on Vampires going to war against the Ku Klux Klan. That actually makes total sense given the setting of the film which is smack dab in the middle, and during, the height of the Klan. “

They can’t say for sure that’s what the movie is about, because it’s surrounded in so much secrecy that when it was looking for a studio to call home, “executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details.” But now that they’ve dangled the possibility out there, I really hope that does turn out to be what this movie is about.

What do you think of the idea of Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan making a vampire movie that’s set in the ’30s and has vampires fighting the Klan? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) will be producing the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho serves as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). Production is set to begin in April.