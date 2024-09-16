Tom Hardy hits UFC boss Dana White up for cash in the latest promo for Venom: The Last Dance

Things are tough all over when you’re Eddie Brock. Sure, he’s got a powerful symbiote writhing beneath his quirky exterior, but I don’t see Venom doing anything to help pay the bills, do you? Maybe that’s why Eddie pays a visit to UFC CEO Dana White in a new promo for Sony and Marvel’s Venom: The Last Dance.

Before the threequel‘s October 25 theatrical release, Venom: The Last Dance continues to target its crucial demographic by getting known UFC personalities to help promote the upcoming film. In today’s Venom: The Last Dance promo, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) hits UFC boss Dana White up for money amid a heated phone call. White, already frustrated, tells Eddie to hit the bricks. Eddie wants to walk away from the impromptu meeting with some cash, but he says he’ll fight anyone to earn the scratch. After getting denied and sent packing, Eddie bumps into American mixed martial artist Sean O’Malley and wrestles him to the ground. When White finds O’Malley tussling with Brock in the hallway, White throws a wad of cash to the floor, hoping it’s enough to send Brock on his way.

Here is the official synopsis from the studio: In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Hardy is reprising the role of Eddie Brock / Venom for this sequel, and he is joined in the cast by Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). Official details on the new characters have not been revealed. Still, Ejiofor is not playing his Doctor Strange character, Baron Mordo, since the Venom films are in a different universe than the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Do you think the UFC crowd is excited about Venom: The Last Dance? What do you think about the new Venom promo? Could Venom defeat the whole UFC cast? Who would give the symbiote a run for his money? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.