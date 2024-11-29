Vin Diesel fuels Fast & Furious 11 speculation. Will the franchise go back to its roots for finale?

Nothing says “family” quite like Thanksgiving. And Vin Diesel spent his pondering just what will become of his movie family, sharing some insight into what is expected from the remainder of The Fast and the Furious franchise. Can’t the man just enjoy his turkey?

Vin Diesel took to social media to share some updates on the status of The Fast and the Furious, saying that there are several ideas being floated around. To start off his post, he wrote, “I got universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026! I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale!”

Those options laid out by Vin Diesel alone are enough to get The Fast and the Furious fans revved up. Will the series really be hitting its finish line as early as the first quarter of 2026? Will it be turned into a two-parter? As far as the latter goes, that wouldn’t be much of a surprise at all. Considering the insanely large fanbase that the moves have, we wouldn’t be surprised if Comcast tries to pull their weight and drag it out into a years-spanning double feature.

But the most enticing reveal from Vin Diesel was over the potential reunion of his Dominic Toretto and Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, who was first introduced in Fast Five, written by Chris Morgan. “Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences. I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood. Happy Thanksgiving…” We all know that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have had their issues throughout The Fast and the Furious movies, with the two having just enough ego for there to be an inevitable clash on the set. And while the feud with Johnson was far from being the only, it was the most publicized. So really what Thompson means here is “we need to see VIN and DWAYNE resolve their differences”…

Vin Diesel, too, called for a more grounded finale to The Fast and the Furious movies, as it has expectedly taken a turn for over-the-top (look, it’s been 20+ years and 11 movies; these dudes were going to space at some point). Really, if you’re going to try to bring things full circle, that’s the best way to go. But that doesn’t mean there’s just one road to end. Sure, get Dom and Hobbs going again, but bring it all back to the streets. We’re not looking for TV/DVD combo heists or anything, but some believability would be a fitting conclusion.

How do you want to see The Fast and the Furious end?