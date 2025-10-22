Violence: Rohan Campbell, Maddie Hasson, and Sarah Grey star in thriller set in an alternate 1980s

Rohan Campbell has a career that stretches back almost twenty years, but since taking on the divisive role of Corey Cunningham in Halloween Ends he has quickly become a genre regular, following that Halloween sequel with the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, the upcoming Silent Night, Deadly Night remake, and a thriller called Violence , which is set in an alternate version of the 1980s. Sales agent The Coven has secured the worldwide sales rights to Violence, and while they gear up to present the film to potential buyers at the American Film Market in Los Angeles next month, an image of Campbell in the film has dropped online. You can check out the full version of the image at the bottom of this article.

The feature directorial debut of Connor Marsden, who also crafted the screenplay with Devin Myler and William Woods, Violence has the following synopsis: Henry Violence, an anti-hero in an alternate 1980s world, becomes entangled in a brutal drug war as rival cartels battle for supremacy, forcing him to make difficult choices to navigate the treacherous landscape. Sounds to me like it could be interesting. I’m intrigued to see what this “alternate 1980s” is like.

Campbell is joined in the cast by Maddie Hasson of Malignant and Bone Lake and Sarah Grey of The Order and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The metalcore band Code Orange provided the score and original music, and also cameos in the film.

William Woods produced Violence alongside Julian Geneen, Albert Shin, and Maddy Falle.

Marsden told Deadline, “ Violence is a furious love story wrapped in the raw energy of punk rock and the chaos of a city burning to the ground. We set out to create something visceral, cinematic, and utterly unforgettable—a film that hits like a sledgehammer to the chest. ” Anelle Dehghani, head of sales at The Coven, added: “ We’re beyond thrilled to champion Violence. This film combines bold artistic vision with Rohan’s magnetic leading performance and a blistering original soundtrack, and is precisely the kind of elevated horror and stylized genre cinema that ignited our fandom and will spread worldwide. “

Does Violence sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Here’s that image of Rohan Campbell: