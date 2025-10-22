Horror Movie News

Violence: Rohan Campbell, Maddie Hasson, and Sarah Grey star in thriller set in an alternate 1980s

By
Posted 10 minutes ago
Rohan Campbell of Halloween Ends, The Monkey, and the upcoming Silent Night, Deadly Night remake stars in the thriller ViolenceRohan Campbell of Halloween Ends, The Monkey, and the upcoming Silent Night, Deadly Night remake stars in the thriller Violence

Rohan Campbell has a career that stretches back almost twenty years, but since taking on the divisive role of Corey Cunningham in Halloween Ends he has quickly become a genre regular, following that Halloween sequel with the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, the upcoming Silent Night, Deadly Night remake, and a thriller called Violence, which is set in an alternate version of the 1980s. Sales agent The Coven has secured the worldwide sales rights to Violence, and while they gear up to present the film to potential buyers at the American Film Market in Los Angeles next month, an image of Campbell in the film has dropped online. You can check out the full version of the image at the bottom of this article.

The feature directorial debut of Connor Marsden, who also crafted the screenplay with Devin Myler and William Woods, Violence has the following synopsis: Henry Violence, an anti-hero in an alternate 1980s world, becomes entangled in a brutal drug war as rival cartels battle for supremacy, forcing him to make difficult choices to navigate the treacherous landscape. Sounds to me like it could be interesting. I’m intrigued to see what this “alternate 1980s” is like.

Campbell is joined in the cast by Maddie Hasson of Malignant and Bone Lake and Sarah Grey of The Order and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The metalcore band Code Orange provided the score and original music, and also cameos in the film.

William Woods produced Violence alongside Julian Geneen, Albert Shin, and Maddy Falle.

Marsden told Deadline, “Violence is a furious love story wrapped in the raw energy of punk rock and the chaos of a city burning to the ground. We set out to create something visceral, cinematic, and utterly unforgettable—a film that hits like a sledgehammer to the chest.” Anelle Dehghani, head of sales at The Coven, added: “We’re beyond thrilled to champion Violence. This film combines bold artistic vision with Rohan’s magnetic leading performance  and a blistering original soundtrack, and is precisely the kind of elevated horror and stylized genre cinema that ignited our fandom and will spread worldwide.

Does Violence sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Here’s that image of Rohan Campbell:

Violence Rohan Campbell

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,299 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Violence News

See More

Trailer released for time-bending sci-fi thriller Volition

Posted 5 years ago
So I'm a big sucker for time-travel/multiple timeline movies like BACK TO THE FUTURE, PRIMER, COHERENCE, SLIDING DOORS…just inject that sh*t into my veins! So I'm actually really looking forward to the award-winning time-bending, sci-fi thriller VOLITION, which just dropped its...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 2 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?