Manhunt: The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski is working on an adaptation of Gretchen Felker-Martin’s horror novel

Lana and Lilly Wachowski used to work as a filmmaking duo, bringing us the likes of Bound, The Matrix and its first two sequels, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending, while also scripting the likes of V for Vendetta and Assassins, plus creating the TV series Sense8. In recent years, they have been focusing on separate projects, with Lana making The Matrix Resurrections solo while Lilly has been working on the Showtime series Work in Progress and a movie called Trash Mountain. Now, during an interview with Autostraddle, Lilly has revealed that she has several other projects in the works, including an adaptation of the horror novel Manhunt .

Lilly Wachowski said, “ I have my fingers in a lot of different projects. Some of the projects are big, some of the projects are small, but they’re all queer and trans. I’ve just written a script with my partner called The Hunted which is sort of a response to all of the horrible anti-trans stuff that’s going on in the world. What if trans people could form this almost Weather Underground level of resistance? It becomes a murder mystery that goes up the ladder into the furthest reaches of government. So I have that. I’m involved in the adaptations of a couple of different trans books: Gretchen Felker-Martin’s Manhunt and Jordy Rosenberg’s Confessions of the Fox. I’m trying to do an adaption of this wonderful comic book called Cosmoknights with Emily Andras, the woman behind Wynonna Earp. It’s lesbians in space! It’s fantastic! So I’m all over the place! I’m trying to do all of it at the same time. “

The post-apocalyptic novel Manhunt has the following description: Beth and Fran spend their days traveling the ravaged New England coast, hunting feral men and harvesting their organs in a gruesome effort to ensure they’ll never face the same fate. Robbie lives by his gun and one hard-learned motto: other people aren’t safe. After a brutal accident entwines the three of them, this found family of survivors must navigate murderous TERFs, a sociopathic billionaire bunker brat, and awkward relationship dynamics―all while outrunning packs of feral men, and their own demons.

Sharing the link to the interview on X, Felker-Martin wrote, “ The cat’s out of the bag, baby. I’m adapting Manhunt for TV with Lilly Wachowski, and I couldn’t be prouder or more excited to be writing it. We’re going to do our damnedest to bring this thing kicking, screaming, and queer as hell onto the screen. “

Here’s what Confessions of the Fox is about: Jack Sheppard and Edgeworth Bess were the most notorious thieves, jailbreakers, and lovers of eighteenth-century London. Yet no one knows the true story; their confessions have never been found. Until now. Reeling from heartbreak, a scholar named Dr. Voth discovers a long-lost manuscript—a gender-defying exposé of Jack and Bess’s adventures. Is Confessions of the Fox an authentic autobiography or a hoax? As Dr. Voth is drawn deeper into Jack and Bess’s tale of underworld resistance and gender transformation, it becomes clear that their fates are intertwined—and only a miracle will save them all. Writing with the narrative mastery of Sarah Waters and the playful imagination of Nabokov, Jordy Rosenberg is an audacious storyteller of extraordinary talent.

And Cosmoknights: Pan’s life used to be very small. Work in her dad’s body shop, sneak out with her friend Tara to go dancing, and watch the skies for freighter ships. It didn’t even matter that Tara was a princess… until one day it very much did matter, and Pan had to say goodbye forever. Years later, when a charismatic pair of off-world gladiators show up on her doorstep, she finds that life may not be as small as she thought. On the run and off the galactic grid, Pan discovers the astonishing secrets of her neo-medieval world… and the intoxicating possibility of burning it all down.

