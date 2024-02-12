Lilly Wachowski partners with comedian Caleb Hearon for an emotional hoarder comedy with Colin Trevorrow producing

The Matrix and Sense8 mastermind Lilly Wachowski is here to take out the trash for her next film, Trash Mountain. The project finds Wachowski teaming up with comedian Caleb Hearon for what Collider says is an emotional comedy about closure through sorting the belongings of a hoarder. Casting for the film is underway, with Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World: Dominion) producing alongside Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen.

Caleb Hearon, a rising comedian, wrote the script with Ruby Caster. The comedian also stars in the project, which sounds like part tearjerker and part knee-slapper. According to Collider‘s exclusive report, Trash Mountain “follows a gay Chicago man in his 20s who must return to rural Missouri to deal with the death of his father — an obsessive hoarder who has left a house full of items, some valuable and some not so, to pick through.”

The report indicates that Lilly Wachowski and Colin Trevorrow immediately fell in love with the script, needing one pass to jump on an opportunity to bring it to life on screens. Trash Mountain is Lilly Wachowski’s solo directorial debut after partnering with her sister, Lana Wachowski, on projects like the Matrix franchise, Jupiter Ascending, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and more.

“When my pal Caleb Hearon sent me ‘Trash Mountain’ I leapt at the chance to direct it. So beautiful and sad and funny! Queer representation and stories are vital at this time as we are being shoved further into the margins. Our amazing writers, Caleb and Ruby are a shining light in all this dang darkness,” Wachowski told Collider.

“Caleb Hearon and Ruby Caster are true originals and Lilly Wachowski is a living legend. I’m insanely lucky to call them collaborators and friends,” Trevorrow said about partnering with the duo on this intriguing project.

Are you excited about Lilly Wachowski breaking out on her own? Do you think Trash Mountain is a straightforward comedic drama, or will it include Lilly's signature flare regarding dynamic camerawork, striking cinematography, and other elements that could make it stand out in a crowd?