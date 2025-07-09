New image released for Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The third entry in Rian Johnson’s crime mystery series will be released later this year. Previously, Johnson said Wake Up Dead Man would be “very, very different” from the last entry, Glass Onion. He explained, “The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically.” He also posted the following on social media: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from John Dickson Carr to Agatha Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Variety has passed along a new image from Wake Up Dead Man. A previous reveal showed Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc and Josh O’Connor’s Rev. Jud Duplenticy both having a meeting at a church. In this new early look at the film, Blanc and Duplenticy are both sitting in a car, as the reverend is seated behind Blanc with a handkerchief in hand. Could this possibly be a clue to their mystery? Or concealing a weapon? Or perhaps he’s just about to blow his nose? Whatever the case, check out the newest image from the film below!

In addition to the image, Variety also reports that Rian Johnson’s newest installment will be making its international premiere at the opening night gala of the 69th BFI London Film Festival. The screening is set to take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with additional simultaneous previews also taking place at venues across the U.K. Johnson stated, “We’re honored to be opening the BFI London Film Festival with Wake Up Dead Man. London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction and it’s a thrill to be back.”

BFI London Film Festival director, Kristy Matheson, stated, “At this 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival we are inviting audiences to get their spyglass at the ready as we get back on the case with another deliciously fun mystery from director Rian Johnson. Led by Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor, the film features incredible British and international talent on and off screen who bring a sense of play and verve to the screen, to craft a film that twists, turns and will keep audiences guessing to the final frame.”

The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 8–19 and will reveal this year’s full program on September 3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will debut globally on Netflix on December 12.