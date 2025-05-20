Daniel Craig, Cillian Murphy in talks to star in new movie from Damien Chazelle

Deadline reports that Damien Chazelle is setting up his next project and is eyeing some prominent actors, with Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig both in negotiations to star.

Chazelle will write and direct the untitled movie, which, according to insiders, will be set in a prison. Assuming the deal closes, production could kick off later this year.

The director has been considering several projects, with many believing that his Evel Knievel movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio would be next. However, Deadline’s report states that the studio couldn’t reach a deal for DiCaprio, which has put that one on the back burner as Chazelle moves forward with the prison drama.

Daniel Craig will next be seen in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. He’ll reprise the role of detective Benoit Blanc alongside a supporting cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Chuch. The sequel will debut on Netflix later this year, but writer/director Rian Johnson is hoping that the streaming service gives the movie a proper theatrical release. He’s also said to be playing a role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie, also for Netflix.

Cillian Murphy has a number of projects on the way, including the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man. We still don’t know all that much about the film, but series creator Steven Knight confirmed that it will be set during World War II. He also said, “ I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war. ” In addition to Murphy, the film stars stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Barry Keoghan, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, and more.