Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Chbosky hit the hardwood for the comedic sports drama Weekend Warriors

Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Chbosky, the director of The Perks of Being a Wallflower, are teaming up for the sports drama Weekend Warriors.

After claiming the top spot in Netflix’s English Film list with The Union, Mark Wahlberg is back in the news for a different project that brings him back to Apple. Wahlberg is teaming up with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder, Dear Evan Hansen) for Weekend Warriors, a comedic sports drama written and directed by Chbosky. Multiple studios tried to snag the rights to this one, but Apple Original Films took the pot. Mark Wahlberg stars in Weekend Warriors, with Plan B and The SpringHill Company producing.

Weekend Warriors takes inspiration from the 2023 feature Weekend Rebels, an original German-language sports comedy focusing on the true story of Mirco and Jason von Juterzcenka. The plot revolves around a father and his autistic son, who wants to find his favorite soccer club in the Premier League by forcing his dad to take him to see every team so he can decide. Sources with inside knowledge about the project say Weekend Warriors involves the NBA because of its ties to SpringHill.

The original film Wochenend Rebellen stars Florian David Fitz, Cecilio Andresen, and Aylin Tezel. Marc Rothemund directs from a script by Richard Kropf.

Weekend Warriors is Mark Wahlberg’s second collaboration with Apple after starring in the studio’s 2023 comedy The Family Plan. The family-friendly action film stars Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Ciarán Hinds, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Maggie Q, and twin actors Iliana Norris and Vienna Norris. The story focuses on a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad who must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up with him.

In addition to Weekend Warriors, Mark Wahlberg has The Six Billion Dollar Man to look forward to. Travis Knight directs the film based on the popular ’70s TV series The Six Million Dollar Man, with Wahlberg handling the lead role. Wahlberg is also attached to The Roman, an origin story of Julius Caesar that envisions the future dictator as a young general in the Roman army in a rarely discussed period of his life.

Have you seen Weekend Rebels? Who should star alongside Wahlberg as the son looking to find his favorite team? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below.