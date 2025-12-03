Set pics show Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe in Robert Eggers’ Werwulf

The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu writer/director Robert Eggers has dealt with some dark subject matter over the course of his career – but the darkest story is yet to come. No, not in his Labyrinth sequel or his adaptation of A Christmas Carol, but in the project he’s going to make before those two: the creature feature Werwulf, which he’s making for Focus Features, aiming for a Christmas Day 2026 theatrical release. Filming began in October – and recently, set pics have stopped dropping online to give us our first look at the characters played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe. Yep, this is a Nosferatu reunion, and the images of the actors can be seen below.

13th Century Terror

Eggers has written the screenplay for Werwulf with Sjón, his co-writer on the Viking saga The Northman. Details are being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter’s sources told them “ the story is set in 13th century England. The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English. Initially, Eggers was planning on shooting the feature in black and white, but that is no longer the case. Suffice to say that considering the setting and the dialect, Eggers is promising another deep dive into a muddy, costumed, and violent time period consistent with his oeuvre which has earned him a loyal film following. “ Screen Daily adds that the story centers on a mysterious creature who stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers.

Eggers and Sjón are producing Werwulf with Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will serve as executive producers.

Darkness and Images

During a recent Q&A event, Eggers told the audience that his “medieval werewolf movie” is, “ the darkest thing I’ve ever written, by far. ”

Making a dark vampire movie with Nosferatu turned out quite well for Eggers. The film stirred up a lot of positive reactions, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray even describing the film as a new horror classic in his 10/10 review. It also managed to earn almost $182 million at the global box office during its theatrical run. So it will be interesting to see if Eggers can replicate or exceed that success with his dark medieval werewolf movie.

Are you interested in Werwulf? Take a look at these set pics, then let us know by leaving a comment:

Actors gathered around a fire while filming a scene for Robert Eggers' upcoming horror film, WERWULF. Eggers claimed the script for Werwulf is the darkest, goriest script he's ever written. Sounds like a delicious treat; we can't wait to devour it. pic.twitter.com/iydAEqzFmn — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) November 25, 2025

First look at Lily-Rose on the set of Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie ‘Werwulf’, located in Bourne wood near Farnham, England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/bQspAnxIXt — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) November 23, 2025

Werwulf looks so grim LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/1uSHqP2RS1 — Annabel (@MYGHOSTR) November 23, 2025

Robert Eggers continues to roll the cameras in the UK, where Aaron Taylor-Johnson is spotted on the set of WERWULF with a bloodied chest and long hair. This is going to be a special film. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/4wH0a4RXdR — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) November 20, 2025